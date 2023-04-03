Sony Pictures to Release ‘Napoleon’ Theatrically on November 22

Image courtesy: Sony Pictures / Apple Studios

The historical epic Napoleon will be released exclusively in cinemas on Wednesday, November 22 through Sony Pictures, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) as the French emperor and Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Pieces of a Woman) as his wife Josephine.

The project was originally announced as a streaming-only release, but Apple Studios is pivoting to a theatrical model for some of its higher-profile releases, as industry sources first reported in March.

Apple also announced last week that Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will debut theatrically through Paramount in limited release on October 6 and expanding wide on October 20 prior to its streaming debut. That project was also originally announced as a streaming-only release.