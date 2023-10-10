National Amusements’ Rebecca Stein to Receive Coca-Cola Empowerment Award at ShowEast 2023

Courtesy of ShowEast

Rebecca Stein, the vice president of marketing & partnerships at National Amusements, will receive the ShowEast Coca-Cola Empowerment Award presented by The Coca-Cola Company. Ms. Stein will be presented with this special honor on Wednesday, October 25th as part of the ShowEast breakfast program at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Past recipients of this award include Elizabeth Frank and Joe Masher.

As the vice president of marketing & partnerships, Rebecca is responsible for all aspects of Showcase Cinemas’ brand marketing, advertising, loyalty, social media, promotion, and public relations for the theaters across the circuit. Since joining National Amusements in 1999, Rebecca has helped implement and overseen the growth of StarPass Loyalty, Showcase Subscribe, The Popcorn Club and Showcase for Good. In addition, Rebecca is currently leading the company’s Film Impact Series for high school students, which is designed to help raise awareness to combat antisemitism, racism, and hate.

Through the years, Rebecca has fostered strong studio and community partner relationships and has worked to promote the idea of moviegoing through both economic downturns and a global pandemic. Her leadership style encompasses building and mentoring of teams that all follow the same mission; the promotion and celebration of the moviegoing experience. She frequently participates in industry panels and works with numerous non-profits, including the Jimmy Fund. During the past year, Rebecca was a member of the development board of the Ellie Fund and co-chaired the 2023 gala to help raise crucial funds to benefit breast cancer patients. Rebecca was a 2020 and 2023 Celluloid Junkie list of Top Women in Global Cinema and a past recipient of Boxoffice Pro’s 40 Under 40.

“The motion picture industry continues to thrive because executives like Rebecca have empowered others and approached the marketplace inclusively,” stated Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “With help from our friends at Coca-Cola, ShowEast has created the Empowerment Award to recognize industry champions of inclusion and diversity. We are thrilled to be presenting this award to my good friend Rebecca. It is so well-deserved.”

Shari Redstone, the chair, chief executive officer, and president of National Amusements, said, “For more than two decades, Rebecca Stein has brought incredible vision and passion to her role at Showcase Cinemas. Rebecca realized early on how important it is for our theaters to be part of their communities and has worked with our studio partners, vendors, and colleagues to create unique programs and marketing experiences that cater to their individual needs. In addition, she has used her talents, her relationships, and the incredible team she has put together to make a difference on the issues that matter, including programs that reach out to senior citizens, encourage literacy, and most recently address racism and antisemitism. This honor could not be more deserved.”

We applaud Rebecca for her outstanding efforts and congratulate her on receiving the Coca-Cola Empowerment Award,” added Carrie Cromwell, the director of area sales at The Coca-Cola Company. “We recognize her for the impact she has made on the industry and look forward to all she accomplishes in the future.”