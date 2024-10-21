National Association of Theatre Owners Appoints Andrew Stewart as Chief Communications Officer

Photo Credit: Jonny B. Wooten, Courtesy of NATO

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced today it has named communications professional, strategist and former award-winning journalist Andrew Stewart as Chief Communications Officer. In this role, Stewart will lead all efforts for the association’s communications and media relations strategy, continuing to unite and promote the cinema industry as the leading out-of-home experience for current and future generations.

As a key member of NATO’s leadership team, based in Los Angeles and reporting directly to President & CEO Michael O’Leary, Stewart will lead a comprehensive and aggressive communications strategy to raise awareness of exhibition’s critical role in the entertainment industry’s success and help map its innovative future, such as promoting the results of exhibition’s recent $2.2 billion commitment to modernize and upgrade theaters of all sizes over the next three years. An immediate priority for Stewart will involve CinemaCon, NATO’s cornerstone annual event and the world’s premier exhibition convention held at Caesars Palace each spring, to amplify its impact and increase visibility with members, key stakeholders from across the industry, the media, and the general public. He will also work in close partnership with the Cinema Foundation on efforts to promote moviegoing.

“We were so impressed with Andrew’s drive and strategic know-how in navigating today’s ever-evolving media landscape,” O’Leary said. “Andrew will be invaluable to ensuring that exhibition is a part of the on-going conversation about the future of filmed entertainment. Not to mention, it’s clear he has a deep passion for going to the theatre, with a desire to see the business of moviegoing not only succeed, but innovate and grow.”

“For me, storytelling is at the heart of communications, so the opportunity to join a venerable organization such as NATO, to tell their story on behalf of the exhibition community, is nothing short of perfect,” Stewart said. “I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves and roll back the curtain in telling this next chapter in the theatrical exhibition story.”

Most recently, Stewart served as Vice President of the PR firm 42West, where he led the Los Angeles-based team for the company’s Strategic Communications Division, working on a wide range of clientele across industries, including entertainment, gaming, technology, social impact, as well as crisis communications and issues management. Prior to that, he served in various communications roles for Participant and IMAX Corporation. During his time at Participant, he worked on campaigns for such box office hits as Wonder, The Post, RBG and Green Book, while at IMAX, he was part of the team for such record-setting IMAX releases as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, the Fast and Furious franchise, among others. Stewart began his career as an entertainment journalist for Variety, where he reported on box office, film distribution, digital and on-demand platforms, as well as independent film and theatrical exhibition. As a journalist, he has been honored multiple times by the Southern California Journalism Awards. Prior to being a Variety film reporter, Stewart worked as an online editor for the LA-based trade publication. Stewart comes from the Midwest, where he received bachelor degrees in both journalism (news-editorial) and film studies from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.