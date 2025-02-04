National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada Announces Los Angeles Fire Relief Grants

Courtesy of NATO California Nevada

National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada (NATO California Nevada) announced that it has awarded $50,000 in grants to support four Los Angeles-area organizations serving those affected by the recent wildfires. The grantees include:

Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund

The only relief effort providing direct assistance to people working in motion picture distribution, exhibition and vendors in the business. The Pioneers Assistance Fund is currently responding to the impact caused by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles by providing emergency grants to film industry members who have been displaced by the unprecedented fires.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The LAFD Foundation channels community and corporate support into tangible resources for L.A.’s firefighters. For more than a decade, the LAFD Foundation has bridged critical gaps to secure essential equipment and support vital safety programs that would otherwise go unfunded. Every donated dollar has a direct and meaningful impact on those who risk their lives to keep Los Angeles safe.

Pasadena Educational Foundation

The Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), in partnership with the Pasadena Unified School District, is activating its Response Fund to support the PUSD community during the unprecedented wildfire crisis. PUSD leadership is currently assessing the needs of its students, staff, and families. They are committed to ensuring that resources reach those who need them most. This is the beginning of what will be a long recovery, and PEF is committed to standing with the PUSD community every step of the way.

Altadena Girls

Altadena Girls was formed to help girls who lost everything in the fire rebuild their lives, confidence, and regain their spark. The organization is currently focused on providing the essentials: clothes, personal items, beauty products, and hair care. These everyday items might seem small, but for these girls, they’re priceless because they make them feel seen, supported, and help them move forward with everyday life.



“NATO California Nevada is heartbroken by the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles,” said Todd Vradenburg, the president and chief executive officer of NATO California Nevada. “We must act now to support those in our community impacted, especially our colleagues in the film industry who now face homelessness and health concerns while navigating enormous loss. These organizations responded immediately to serve their communities affected by this unprecedented tragedy, and we hope that our contribution will help them provide continued support as they begin to move forward to rebuild their lives.”