National Association of Theatre Owners Congratulates Exhibitor Tori A. Baker, Oscar-Nominated for Best Animated Short NINETY-FIVE SENSES

Courtesy of MAST

The National Association of Theatre Owners congratulates independent film exhibitor Tori A. Baker on being nominated for an Oscar this morning in Los Angeles. Baker was among the nominated producers for Best Animated Short Film for her production of Ninety-Five Senses, directed by Jerusha and Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, the upcoming Minecraft).

Baker is the Vice Chair of The Cinema Foundation and the CEO and President of the non-profit Salt Lake Film Society, with a mission to exhibit, create, and preserve cinematic experiences at the Broadway Center Cinemas and the historic 1928 Tower Theatre. Baker is also the founder of the MAST program, a media accelerator studio dedicated to finding and developing up-and-coming animators and filmmakers.

“You will not find anyone more passionate about cinema than Tori,” says National Association of Theatre Owners President and CEO Michael O’Leary. “Her excitement for the cinema as a community gathering place is contagious, and it’s an honor to work with her. To see her commitment to filmed entertainment result in an Oscar nomination is truly special and well-deserved. She is a champion of the arts and tireless supporter of the theatrical experience and I know that everyone in exhibition will be cheering her on at the 96th Academy Awards in March.”

“Tori is one of our strongest voices in the independent cinema world,” says Bryan Braunlich, the executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “Her dedication to the big screen is legendary. We are grateful to Tori for her hard work in helping The Cinema Foundation meet its mission to strengthen the cinema industry and engage moviegoing audiences around the country.”

“Congratulations to every single individual involved with Ninety-Five Senses, including the talented directing team Jerusha and Jared Hess, the incomparable Tim Blake Nelson, fellow producer Miles David Romney and undoubtedly the amazing animators,” says Baker. “When a true community collaboration comes together, brilliant things can happen. We’re thrilled that the Academy continues to recognize the importance of short film in discovering and promoting new and diverse talent to embolden the future of our industry. We will ensure that the theatrical release of Ninety-Five Senses garners even more attention for our artists and talents.”



More information on the Ninety-Five Senses animators can be found here: https://smallscreenings.org/mast/ninety-five-senses