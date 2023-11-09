National Association of Theatre Owners Responds to End of SAG/AFTRA Actors’ Strike

As of 12:01 AM (PT) on Thursday, November 9, SAG/AFTRA reports a suspension of their strike and a closing of the picket lines.

The strike comes to an end with the the actors union’s TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voting to tentatively approve an agreement offered by Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Over the 118 days of the strike, the ability of studios to complete and promote upcoming titles has been extremely hampered, resulting in the delay of several film releases—most prominently Warner Bros.’ Dune: Part 2, initially scheduled for release last weekend and now slated for March 15, 2025.

In response to the strike’s ending, Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), issued the following statement:

“On behalf of movie theatre owners and more than 100,000 employees across the country, NATO applauds SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP for reaching an agreement. This is a very important moment for our entire industry and the millions of moviegoers worldwide who love the cinematic experience. We are excited that production will ramp up quickly and so many projects can resume their journey to the big screen. There’s nothing like watching a great movie in a packed theatre as fans, families and friends collectively experience the magic of storytelling.”

An additional reaction came from Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in North America and the world: