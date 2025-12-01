National CineMedia and TransUnion Partner to Launch First-Ever Cinema Attribution Integration

Courtesy of NCM

National CineMedia has announced a partnership with TransUnion to integrate NCM’s theatrical exposure data into TransUnion’s cross platform attribution, a full-funnel attribution model also known as multi-touch attribution. This collaboration gives advertisers a data-driven view into how cinema advertisements contribute to performance alongside digital, CTV, and social channels.

TransUnion’s cross platform attribution is used by leading brands across retail, entertainment, automotive, and financial services to optimize media efficiency. Built on TransUnion’s identity graph, which covers 98% of US adults, the TransUnion cross platform attribution draws exposure data from a wide range of sources to measure lift and optimize media efficiency.

This partnership brings together TransUnion’s cross platform attribution and NCMx, NCM’s proprietary dataset that transforms moviegoing behavior into actionable marketing intelligence. Through the integration, advertisers are now able to connect cinematic storytelling to real-world outcomes, thereby quantifying incremental lift, measuring cross-channel reach, and holding the theater screen to the same performance standards as other channels. The TransUnion cross platform attribution integration is a complementary addition that will enhance NCM’s offerings by delivering deeper attribution capabilities and measurable insights into how cinema advertising drives consumer action across channels.



“For years, cinema has been one of the most powerful storytelling platforms in marketing, and NCM continues to prove it can also be one of the most accountable, and ultimately powerful,” said Manu Singh, the chief data and innovation officer at NCM. “By integrating NCMx data into TransUnion’s attribution ecosystem, we are taking our data-driven approach to the next level, giving advertisers the ability to measure theater’s performance right alongside digital, CTV, and social. This is an exciting moment for the industry and demonstrates how cinema is both a brand-building and performance-driving channel in today’s media landscape.”

“Giving advertisers a 360-degree view of how their campaigns perform is critical,” said Mike Finnerty, the senior vice president of marketing solutions services at TransUnion. “By adding cinema data into the mix, we’re expanding the depth and clarity of the insights available to our customers–helping them make smarter, more impactful marketing decisions. This integration will give our advertisers a truly comprehensive view of their marketing impact.”