National CineMedia Announces the AI-Powered Product Offering Bullseye

National CineMedia has introduced its newest product offering, Bullseye. The latest addition to its NCMx suite leverages AI-generated creative to deliver hyper-localized messaging at scale. By integrating key signals such as designated market area, geo-targeting, local offers, and audience insights, Bullseye enables advertisers to optimize campaigns with precision across the NCM network.

In an exclusive partnership with AdGreetz for cinema, NCM will enable advertisers to deploy multiple creative renderings, adapting and localizing content based on audience segments across a single cinema campaign. With Bullseye’s AI-powered technology, NCM is making cinema advertising more valuable for brands, allowing them to connect with audiences in a more meaningful and measurable way, delivering multiple unique creatives that can be customized by theater, serving data-driven ads with promotions tailored to each location, and adapting messaging based on audience segments and behaviors.

Bullseye joins the NCMxTM premier suite of data-driven solutions, Boomerang and Boost. With NCMx, advertisers have the ability to create localized, custom advertisements for viewers, understand real-time behavioral data points, activate audiences in theaters, and retarget long after the movie has ended.

“NCM has always been at the forefront of cinema advertising innovation, ensuring advertisers can seamlessly connect with the audiences they need,” says Manu Singh, the chief data and innovation officer. “With Boost expanding cross-platform reach and Boomerang driving retargeting, Bullseye takes our commitment even further—leveraging AI and data to deliver hyper-localized, real-time creative at scale. This is a game-changer for brands looking to maximize impact and precision in cinema advertising.”