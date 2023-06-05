National CineMedia (NCM) Announces New 10-Year Advertising Agreement with Regal Cinemas

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced Monday that it has entered into a new 10-year advertising agreement with Regal Cinemas.

Through the agreement, NCM acquires the exclusive right to provide on-screen advertisements at Regal Cinemas’ over 6,000 screens and 450 theaters.

NCM will run its Noovie pre-show, featuring hundreds of national, regional, and local advertisers, as well as the Platinum ad unit within the trailers, on Regal Cinemas’ screens across the U.S.

The new 10-year agreement will replace the previous Exhibitor Service Agreement with Regal Cinemas. The agreement is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, which is expected to occur on or before June 30.

“The agreement we announced today strengthens and deepens NCM’s 20-year relationship with Regal Cinemas well into the future, and reaffirms our position as the market leader and premier company in cinema advertising,” NCM’s CEO Tom Lesinski said in a press release. “With the largest share of the young, diverse, and sought-after movie audience, NCM will deliver our impactful advertising solutions to brands across thousands of Regal Cinema screens in the United States.”