National CineMedia (NCM) Teams with Religion of Sports for Content Partnership on the Big Screen

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., and Religion of Sports (ROS), the Emmy Award-winning sports media company, announced Tuesday a new content partnership bringing diverse, real-life stories of athletes and sports to the big screen for the first time.

ROS was founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and filmmaker and producer Gotham Chopra.

Each of Religion of Sports’ 60-second episodes will feature a human interest story where sports had an impact on an individual, team, or community. The six-part content series launches in September and will run as part of NCM’s The Noovie Show, which airs in 19,000+ theaters nationwide before the film trailers.

“When we created Religion of Sports nearly a decade ago, it started with a single series with the intention to show why sports matter and how the mythos of sports and religion are intertwined,” ROS creator and co-founder Gotham Chopra said in a press release. “With hours upon hours of content, across numerous platforms and distribution channels, and five Sports Emmy Awards, we’re thrilled to be bringing ROS to NCM’s premiere cinema advertising platform, and moviegoers nationwide, with one of the of the best representations of our work.”

“We know moviegoers are passionate fans of great storytelling. The powerful narratives and stories Religion of Sports brings to NCM’s screens will be incredibly compelling for young Millennials and Gen Zs,” NCM’s Chief Marketing Officer Amy Tunick said in the same press release. “Brands will now have the opportunity to work with NCM and ROS, connecting with our leaned-in movie audiences via the most premiere short-form sports content.”

Episode List

Perfect Game – There is a spiritual dimension to baseball in Brooklyn, embodied by a minor league prospect, a Pakistani-American family, an NYPD detective, a TV analyst, and the president emeritus of NYU.

Keepers of the Faith – Celtic and Rangers FC are two of football’s oldest teams. Separated by only six miles in Glasgow, they have a rivalry unparalleled in the sporting world, with religious, societal, and historic tensions.

We Are the People – In villages around Alaska, young Natives share the same dream as kids from L.A. to New York: to be an NBA baller. The first step on that path is NABI, the Native American Basketball Invitational.

The Space Between – The Isle of Man TT is the most dangerous motorbike race in the world. Hitting speeds in excess of 200 mph, fatalities during the event are a statistical certainty. And yet, each year, the riders come back.

Gods of War – In New Zealand, every boy dreams of joining national rugby team the All Blacks, a team that strives to embrace Maori culture. For young Maori student Pou Sorensen, making the team would be an achievement of both personal and cultural significance.

Follow That Line – Race Across America is an ultra-cycling event that runs the length of the U.S., clocking in at a little over 3000 miles. Sarah Cooper, a 45-year-old mother of four from Iowa and an ultra-cycling phenomenon, sets out to finish the race in under 10 days.