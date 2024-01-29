National CineMedia (NCM) Signs Five-Year Exclusive Agreement with Santikos Theaters

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., announced Monday a new five-year exclusive agreement with Santikos Theaters.

“As partners since 2016, NCM is thrilled to extend our relationship with Santikos Theaters,” NCM’s vice president of affiliate partnerships Jennifer Lupo said in a press release. “This renewed alliance is a testament to our shared vision on the future of cinema and our belief in the power of the big screen to deliver the most engaging entertainment and deliver meaningful incremental revenue. Their consistency and commitment to providing a quality experience for moviegoers is unmatched.”

“Our collaboration has consistently brought unparalleled cinematic experiences to our audiences, and we are excited to continue this journey together,” Santikos Theaters’ chief marketing officer Andrew Brooks said in the same press release. “Driven by innovation and a deep dedication to delivering quality entertainment, this renewed partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing memorable moments at Santikos Theaters, powered by the strength and expertise of NCM. We look forward to the exciting opportunities and outstanding content we will bring to our valued patrons in the years to come.”