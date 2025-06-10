National CineMedia Partners with Operative’s Suite of AI-Based Cloud Solutions

Courtesy of NCM

National CineMedia and Operative have partnered to enhance advertising operations, improve inventory forecasting, and optimize sales activities across multiple channels. Through this partnership, Operative will enable NCM to more precisely forecast future demand and help optimize sales and operational workflows to drive improved yield across its business.

To achieve its goals, NCM will leverage Operative’s suite of solutions including AOS, the cloud-based intelligent media management platform, STAQ, the leading analytics and reporting tool, and OnTarget, an ML-based forecasting tool that delivers incredibly accurate forecasts of future demand for content at the local level. With this insight, NCM can create more accurate packages and proposals for advertisers and deliver more intelligent and effective campaigns that drive better outcomes for clients.

Operative will further enable NCM with automated and accurate forecasts—an ML-based forecasting engine that leverages first-party, third-party, and exogenous data to automate predictions. Forecasts are visible and integrated into the sales process to improve long-term planning, unlock yield optimization, increase revenue generation, and reduce makegoods. Streamlined sales portals supporting proposal building, ordering, checkout, creative management, and reporting for clients and sales teams to build healthier pipelines, faster response times, and higher close rates.

Programmatic dashboard and executive dashboards will also track revenue generation, capture viewership factors, and surface demand forecasts. It will also assist with media monetization via an SaaS, cloud-based integration hub for the ad sales ecosystem. There is also a cross-platform planning and order management system where planning and yield teams can manage products and plans and maintain deals through their entire lifecycle.

“NCM must be at the forefront of technology and innovation in order to deliver targeted advertising at the scale and sophistication our clients have come to expect,” said Catherine Sullivan, the president of NCM. “Operative’s suite of solutions will enable us to streamline complex workflows to help our sales and ad operations become more strategic, efficient, and effective for our clients as we take our business to the next level.”

“Through this partnership, Operative will empower NCM with streamlined operations, enhanced forecasting, and integrated inventory to boost revenue, accelerate deal flow, and strengthen their competitive edge in cinema advertising,” said Michael Grossi, the chief executive officer of Operative. “In addition to improved sales and ad-ops workflows, NCM will gain unprecedented control over their business with the most accurate forecasting available, enabling precise ad sales and yield management.”