National CineMedia to Bring Cinema Attention Metrics to Campaign Planning

Courtesy National CineMedia

National CineMedia (NCM) has announced a deal with Adelaide to bring the company’s attention transaction metric (AU) to the cinema advertising industry. Following NCM’s Attention Study where cinema ranked #1 across all video platforms for attention scores, NCM’s integration into the Adelaide platform will allow brands to analyze cinema alongside other media options as they plan campaigns based on the relative attention-based quality and value of those ad impressions.

Adelaide’s AU is an omnichannel media quality metric representing a placement’s probability of attention and subsequent impact. It’s generated by a machine learning algorithm trained to proxy full-funnel outcomes from awareness to sales. This past year, Adelaide conducted an analysis of nearly 40 case studies demonstrating how AU has helped advertisers achieve an average of 31% upper-funnel and 56% lower-funnel lift compared to traditional metrics.

“Eye-tracking studies have shown that cinema media captures attention at rates that far exceed other paid media channels. We’re proud to bring AU measurement to NCM’s exceptional video platform,” said Marc Guldimann, Adelaide’s chief executive officer.

“Measurement augmented by attention signals has a track record of increasing transparency of media quality,” said Ron Amram, the senior director of global media at Mars. “So it’s exciting to see AU ratings on new media types and formats.”

“The legacy exposure-based measurement model does not properly factor in who is actually engaged with advertising, leaving critical data points on the table when making major media investment decisions. Cinema, as a powerful, lean-forward video content experience, delivers the highest attention scores of all media platforms, which directly correlates to greater return on ad spend as measured by key business outcome goals. The Adelaide integration is another step forward for NCM as we continue to quantify and prove the efficacy and efficiency of cinema advertising to the marketplace,” shares Mike Rosen, the chief revenue officer at NCM.