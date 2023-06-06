National Drive-in Day Celebrates the 90th Anniversary of Drive-Ins

Courtesy of UDITOA

On National Drive-in Day, Tuesday, June 6th, the United Drive-in Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA) celebrates the 90th Anniversary of the first drive-in movie theater. The drive-in theater was invented by Richard Hollingshead, who opened the first one in Camden, New Jersey on June 6th, 1933. By the mid 1950s, there were more than 4,000 drive-ins in the United States.

The magic of the drive-in experience has had a profound impact on American culture. Roughly 300 drive-in theaters remain across the country. The 90th Anniversary celebration continues all year, with Authentic Drive-ins set to announce special events throughout 2023.

The Third Annual World Drive-in Movie Festival & Jamboree will be held October 6th-8th at the West Wind Drive-in, in Las Vegas. Often called, ‘Joe Bob’s Jamboree’, the event is a three-day party hosted by drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl. The annual event brings together fans of drive-in movies and the drive-in experience. This year the event moves to Las Vegas for a slate of films, celebrities, and live performances at the six screen West Wind Las Vegas Drive-in. Tickets are available at joebobsjamboree.com.

For drive-in locations and showtimes near you, visit authenticdriveins.com.