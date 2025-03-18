NATO Rebrands As Cinema United

Today, the world’s largest exhibition trade association, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), announced that it will be re-named Cinema United. Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based organization made the announcement, reporting that the change will take effect immediately.

“Cinema United is a celebration of who we are as an industry, but more importantly, where we’re headed,” O’Leary said. “The people we represent are constantly innovating and creating unparalleled experiences for fans who love movies on the big screen. Their passion, energy and commitment are the real power behind the Cinema United brand.”

The new name, which comes just in time for CinemaCon, the organization’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition held March 31-April 3 in Las Vegas, points to the unique and unmatched communal experience of seeing a movie in the cinema, as well as the industry’s commitment to innovation and the future of theatrical exhibition. The organization’s new mantra—“Moviegoing is Our Mission”—speaks directly to this mandate and acts as a celebration of moviegoing as a cultural touchstone for countless people worldwide.

“Cinema United will remind people of the magic of seeing a movie on the big screen,” said Cinema United Executive Board Chairman Bob Bagby. “Our industry is fully dedicated to ensuring that the theatrical experience remains the premier entertainment option for millions of fans around the world.”

The decision to re-name the 77-year-old organization came from its Executive Board, for which Bagby also served as the Chair of its Name Change Committee, and will act as a unifying front for both CinemaCon, as well as the Cinema Foundation, the organization’s charitable non-profit arm dedicated to promoting moviegoing. Both entities will operate under Cinema United.

O’Leary added: “I want to thank our board for their incredible partnership and leadership throughout this process. We are all extremely excited for this next chapter in bringing focus back to the people who have made this industry the success it is and will continue to do so for generations to come.”