NATO Applauds 2023 National Film Registry Selections

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) is applauding the 2023 induction of 25 films into the National Film Registry, overseen by the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.

Created by Congress, the National Film Registry highlights America’s movie heritage and the need to preserve film for future generations. Each year, films are selected based on their cultural, historic and/or aesthetic and artistic importance, which must be at least ten years old. This year’s selection of 25 films brings the total number of titles in the registry to 875 and are among the 2 million moving images in the Library’s collections.

NATO is represented on the Library’s National Film Preservation Board by Joseph Masher, NATO Board Member and the chief executive officer of New York’s BTM Cinemas, and NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary. This year’s newly announced National Film Registry list showcases a diverse collection of films dating back more than 100 years ago.

“Preserving films is like safeguarding the memories of our cultural evolution,” said Masher. “This registry ensures that the art of storytelling through cinema endures for generations to come.”

“For more than a century, movies have shaped the American experience, with cinemas playing a vital role in our communities and cultural landscape,” said O’Leary. “On behalf of theater owners the world over, we applaud the Library’s important work in recognizing and preserving these special works so that moviegoers can continue to discover classic films on the big screen.”

Films Selected for the 2023 National Film Registry

(chronological order)

A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

We’re Alive (1974)

Cruisin’ J-Town (1975)

¡Alambrista! (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

In addition to recommendations made by the Library’s National Film Preservation Board, the public submitted 6,875 titles for consideration this year. Several titles selected this year drew significant support, including Home Alone and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The public can submit nominations throughout the year on the Library of Congress’ web site. Nominations for next year’s list will be accepted until August 15th, 2024. To nominate for the 2024 Registry, visit www.loc.gov/film.