NATO California Nevada Selects 2023 Community Grant and Scholarship Recipients

2023 NATO CA-NV Board, courtesy of NATO CA-NV Image: Ryan Miller Capture Imaging

The National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada (NATO California Nevada) has announced the installation of the 2023-25 Board of Directors and that it has awarded $510,000 in grant funds to support a variety of arts and social service organizations, along with an array of scholarship awards to movie theater employees, across communities in California and Nevada. Additionally, the Association will renew its $100,000 scholarship commitment to Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts through The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program amounting to a total of $610,000 in philanthropic contributions for 2023.

Board members installed are: Board Chair – Raymond W. Syufy, West Wind Drive-ins, President & CEO – Todd Vradenburg , Vice President – David Corwin, Metropolitan Theatres, Treasurer – Frank Rimkus, Galaxy Theatres, Secretary – Lyndon Golin, Regency Theatres, Chairman Emeritus – Jerry Forman, Retired (Pacific Theatres), Bruce Coleman, Brenden Theatre, John Curry, Regal, Scott Falkenhain, AMC Theatres, Paul Gunsky, CineLux Theatres, Terri Moore, Reading International, Luis Olloqui, Cinépolis USA, Neil Pearlmutter, Santa Rosa Cinemas, Damon Rubio, D’Place Entertainment, Francisco Schlotterbeck, Maya Cinemas, Kathleen Spina, Cinemark USA.

NATO California Nevada’s Community Outreach program’s primary objective is to invest in organizations that are is committed to building healthier and stronger communities by providing guidance, member engagement, financial grants and resources to arts and social service organizations that enrich the lives of people living in California and Nevada. Additionally, the Association is investing in the next generation of theatre employees and aspiring filmmakers through its scholarship program which awards educational grants to students enrolled in accredited institutions nationwide.

2023 Community Grant Recipients:

Californians for the Arts

Fresh Lifelines for Youth

Fulfillment Fund

Jacob’s Heart

Lollipop Theater Network

Roybal Magnet High School

Side By Side

Union Rescue Mission

Variety Boys & Girls Club

Vidiots Foundation

This year’s community grants range from $5,000 to $50,000. NATO California Nevada will also award $315,000 in scholarships to movie theater employees or their dependents that are enrolled in an accredited academic institution of higher education and pursuing an undergraduate or advanced degree. In total, 75 theater employees received funding to start or continue their educational journey. NATOs educational partner, The Fulfillment Fund, will administer the awards to selected recipients.

“Theater owners in California and Nevada are grateful to movie-goers who support the cinematic experience in their theaters,” said Todd Vradenburg, the president and chief executive officer of NATO California Nevada. “In order to celebrate movie-going now and for future generations, it matters that we invest in our employees, aspiring filmmakers and the people who live and work in our communities.”