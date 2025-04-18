NATO of California Nevada Broadcasts Managers Meeting Live

Courtesy of NATO of California Nevada

Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) today announced its support of the NATO of California/Nevada Managers Meeting by providing the technology to broadcast the event live from Playa Vista on April 16th to eight additional cinemas across the state. The initiative, aimed at enhancing accessibility for cinema managers, allows attendees to gather at local venues, engage with studio representatives, and preview advanced content, all without the need for long-distance travel. The use of the DCDC network for this event highlights the growing value of DCDC’s infrastructure for industry-wide collaboration and innovation.

Todd Vradenburg, the president and chief executive officer of NATO of California Nevada, emphasized the importance of the partnership. “We wanted to find a way to make this event more accessible to our members, and using the DCDC network made it easy and cost- efficient. It was great to be able to bring the event directly to where our members are, saving them time and travel expense while allowing them enjoy the benefits of our training sessions while also being able to interact with studios and see clips from upcoming films.”

“As an industry utility, we are always looking for ways to help exhibitors, distributors, and audiences make full use of the infrastructure we have built,” said Howard Kiedaisch, the chief executive officer of DCDC. “We are proud to support NATO of California Nevada’s efforts to make their Managers Meeting more accessible, efficient, and impactful for their members.”