NATO Releases “Strength of Theatrical Exhibition” Report Spotlighting a Bright 2025 at the Movies and Beyond

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) is shining a spotlight on cinema vitality with a new report focusing on five different metrics, outside of box office numbers that are available to gauge the overall strength of the global exhibition industry. The metrics include consumer enthusiasm, investment in the marketplace, loyalty growth, more movies in theaters, and a wider genre mix with something for everyone.

The NATO report provides a collection of industry data on the increase in premium screens, the increase in domestic releases, loyalty program subscribers, and opportunities going forward.

Highlights of the new report include:

85% of moviegoers plan to go to the movies as often or more often than they did in the past year.

76% of Americans 12-74 saw at least one movie in the theater this year.

Among 10-24 years, going to see a movie on opening weekend was the #1 preferred activity, regardless of time and money.

Loyalty programs saw a 12% jump in new subscriptions from 2023 to 2024.

NATO Chief Michael O’Leary points out, “Perhaps like no other industry, each week, the success or failure of filmed entertainment is judged through the weekly box office. This legacy tradition, however, does not paint a full picture of the strength of the industry nor of exhibition. To gauge the true viability of theatrical exhibition, you must look beyond the weekly numbers. In this report, with the help of multiple research partners, we lay out five metrics for determining the strength of the exhibition industry that factor in tandem with the box office. Theaters are financial and cultural anchors of communities of all sizes, and as 2024 draws to a close, it is important to look deeper and consider other fundamentals that illustrate the strength and bright future of theatrical exhibition.”