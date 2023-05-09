NATO Welcomes Amanda Martin as Chief of Staff

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced today that Amanda Martin will join the NATO team as Chief of Staff. Martin, who will report directly to President & CEO Michael O’Leary, will work across all NATO organizations, including the Cinema Foundation and CinemaCon, to drive and support overall efficiency and coordination.

Martin joins NATO from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the trade association representing the video game industry. At ESA, Martin held a series of senior positions, including most recently, the associate director for government affairs. Prior to ESA, Martin worked in the district office of Congressman Eric Swalwell (CA-14). Martin will be based in Washington, D.C. but will work regularly in Los Angeles. She is a California native, and graduate of California State University, Fullerton.

“Amanda brings operational expertise, good judgment and a collaborative spirit to NATO,” said O’Leary. “She will work with me and the entire team to enhance our collective work serving our members all across the nation. Having worked with Amanda for three years, I know she will have an immediate and positive impact. We are excited to have her join the NATO family.”