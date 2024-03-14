NBCUniversal to Offer a Block of Live Daytime Coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics in AMC Theatres Nationwide

Image Courtesy AMC / NCM

NBC will extend its daily live daytime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics to AMC Theatres as a ticketed event throughout the United States from July 27-August 11. Beginning the day after the Opening Ceremony, select daytime hours of NBCUniversal’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC will be shown in approximately 160 AMC locations nationwide, allowing fans to gather and experience the competitions, moments, stories, and emotion of the Olympics on the big screen as they unfold live in Paris.

On March 29, an NBCUniversal promotional trailer for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin to run in AMC Theatres locations nationwide.

“The Olympic Games always provide a wonderful, shared experience, and this summer communities across the country will have the opportunity to cheer for Team USA or their own hometown hero in local AMC Theatres,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “The afternoon broadcasts on NBC will offer many of the most compelling live moments from Paris, and we believe these gatherings will fuel overall enthusiasm for the Games.”

Added Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres: “We are excited to extend NBC’s daily live coverage of the Paris Olympic Games to AMC Theatres across the country, allowing fans to gather and watch the drama, intrigue, and spectacle of the Summer Games this July.”