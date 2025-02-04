NCG Cinema in Peachtree City, Georgia Upgrades to Tivoli Lighting

Courtesy of NCG Cinema

An upgrade at NCG Cinema’s Peachtree City, Georgia theater, located in southern Metro Atlanta area, has seen out-of-date lighting fixtures be replaced by a new colored LED lighting system courtesy of Irvine, California-based Tivoli Lighting.

Said Jeremy Curtis, NCG Cinemas’ executive officer of customer experience and technology: “We wanted the lighting system to help tie the overall presentation of this new auditorium together by providing subtle, but dynamic, lighting for the auditorium. The lighting needed to create a ‘wow-factor’ for our patrons as they entered the auditorium to signal that they were about to experience something special.”

Together, Curtis and the team at Tivoli identified Tivobar light fixtures and Trace flexible fixtures as the optimal solution to simplify the auditorium lighting at the cinema and add visual interest courtesy of colored LED accent lights.

Tivobar, which was installed in the cinema’s Imax auditorium, is available in 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 4500K with an 80+ CRI. The light fixtures are compatible with intelligent building control systems and DC power sources that help designers meet green building requirements. Its performance life is rated at 50,000 hours operating at 24V DC with 0-10V dimming.

Complementing Tivobar are Trace flexible fixtures, a linear LED system that can be configured for straight or vertically curved interior or exterior applications. The system creates direct or indirect continuous illumination for light reliability and uniformity. Trace flexible fixtures are available in static, RGB, RGBW, tunable white (2400K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 4500K), and pixel chasing. The renovations also included the addition in the cinema’s Imax auditorium of Tivoli’s Fantasma Wall Continuous and Monogram Row Indicator lighting systems.

Designed for aisle walls and staircases, the Fantasma Wall Continuous has a hidden light source with a tamper-resistant linear LED lighting system. Its clear polycarbonate co-extruded directional lens features a 60° lighting cut-off for hidden, offering discreet illumination in the theater. The system was installed with Tivoli’s patented two-tone bullnose stair nosing with reflective edge for added safety. The Monogram Row Indicator lighting system is a floor-mounted LED row indicator that uses

edge-lit LEDs to provide non-intrusive consistent illumination of letters or numbers for reserved

seating applications.

“We were impressed with the quality and functionality of the lighting products, as well as the

customer service from Tivoli which assisted in the lighting design and support throughout the

project,” said Curtis of the new lighting set-up.