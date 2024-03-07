NCG Cinema Premieres New Website

Image Courtesy of NCG Cinema

NCG Cinema is unveiling the debut of its newly revamped website experience, powered by Theater Toolkit and utilizing Vista Cloud’s Digital Platform from Vista Group.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which sets a new standard for being able to share the full movie-going experience with our NCG Cinema neighbors,” said Christa Molter, Chief People Officer at NCG Cinema. “Through our partnership with Theater Toolkit and the continued usage of our preferred point of sale, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing our neighbors with unparalleled convenience and accessibility.”

NCG Cinema’s revamped website is directly integrated with its point-of-sale solution, streamlining internal operations and enabling better efficiency in the management of ticket sales, promotions, and customer interactions. Launched on February 27th, NCG Cinema becomes the first U.S. circuit to utilize the Vista-Theater Toolkit solution for a comprehensive website overhaul.