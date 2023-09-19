NCG Cinema Selects GDC for Digital Cinema Media Servers Upgrade

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) announced today that it has signed a three-year agreement with NCG Cinema to become the provider of NCG Cinemas’ digital cinema media servers. NCG Cinemas is listed as the seventeenth largest circuit in the Boxoffice Pro’s Top 50 Giants of Exhibition and operates 253 screens at 26 sites in nine states. The agreement involves the replacement of 179 legacy media servers with the GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with diskless CineCache 2TB storage (built-in cache memory). The majority of the sites will take advantage of the built-in cinema audio processor capable of playing back DCP content in DTS Surround. The installation will be facilitated by Strong Technical Services, which will also provide services for the duration of the three-year deployment.

“At NCG, we have always based our partnerships on a company’s actions taken to improve the moviegoing experience. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most innovative in the cinema industry with the most reliable products,” said Mark Henning, the executive officer of facilities of NCG Cinema. “This is not just a three-year commitment, we view GDC as a long-term partnership.”

“NCG Cinema is one of the most innovative circuits in the nation.,” said Paul Marcot, the vice president of sales for GDC Technology (USA) LLC. “It is an honor to be a preferred partner with one of the best-run cinema circuits in the country. By selecting GDC for their content playback, NCG Cinema will have the latest playback and audio technology to ensure their guests throughout the nine states they serve will enjoy an amazing entertainment experience.”