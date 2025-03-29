NCM and DCDC Complete Rollout of Advertising Content Delivery Network

Courtesy of NCM

NCM and DCDC today announced they have completed the transition process through which DCDC will fulfill the delivery of NCM’s advertising content to the cinema advertising platform’s 1,400+ theaters, covering over 18,000 screens across the country.

DCDC’s scale and reach through its satellite and broadband solutions across the country provide an efficient, full coverage method to deliver to NCM’s dynamic network. Through DCDC’s unique industry-owned partnership model that includes both exhibitors and distributors, they can provide lower-cost, high-quality, and reliable service without the need to earn a profit margin.

Through the DCDC fulfillment platform, NCM will now deliver its pre-show content featuring hundreds of national, regional, and local advertisers, as well as the high-impact Platinum ad unit within trailers. The agreement is built for the future, enabling next-gen, programmatic advertising across the NCM network.

“NCM is committed to evolving our use of technology and the operations that underpin the delivery of our content alongside the rest of the theater industry,” said Adam Johnson, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technology at NCM. “Working with DCDC ensures the most reliable delivery system of high-quality, high-resolution products across our national network of locations.”

“We have developed a great working relationship with NCM over the past year, and I am pleased to say we completed the transition ahead of schedule and within budget,” said Howard Kiedaisch, Chief Executive Officer at DCDC. “We are proud to have expanded our services to the entire theatrical eco-system of distributors, exhibitors, and now key vendors, as exemplified by NCM.”