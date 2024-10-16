Neon Brings LONGLEGS Back to Theaters This October with Exclusive THE MONKEY Sneak Peek

Neon announced today that audiences will get the chance to relive the horror sensation Longlegs in theaters nationwide from Wednesday, October 23rd through Halloween, Thursday, October 31st. Following the film, audiences will get an exclusive sneak peek of Osgood Perkins’ anticipated Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey, as well as a conversation between Perkins and The Monkey actor Theo James. Tickets for Longlegs go on sale today. Longlegs was written and directed by Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage. To date, Longlegs has grossed over $74M domestically and $108.8M globally.

Perkins next feature, The Monkey, is adapted from and based on the 1980 Stephen King short story of the same name. The film stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood. The Monkey lands in theaters nationwide February 21st, 2025.