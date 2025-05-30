NEON, Fandango, and AMC to Launch Gifting Program for THE LIFE OF CHUCK

Photo courtesy NEON

In celebration of the upcoming release of The Life of Chuck, NEON has teamed with Fandango and AMC Theatres to launch a gifting initiative, allowing audiences to share the film with the ones they love via virtual gift cards. Customers who purchase tickets for The Life of Chuck directly from Fandango and AMC will receive a direct link after their showtime to gift the film to their friends and family.

From the hearts and minds of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan comes The Life of Chuck, the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles ‘Chuck’ Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay and Mark Hamill. The Life of Chuck premiered to critical acclaim at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was awarded the People’s Choice Award. The film opens in select cities on June 6th and everywhere June 13th, with early access Q&As starting this weekend. Tickets are now on sale.