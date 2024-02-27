NEON to Host Nationwide One Night Only Screening Event of Ava Duvernay’s ORIGIN

Photo: Atsushi Nishijima, Courtesy of NEON

NEON has announced that it will screen Origin from writer/director/producer Ava DuVernay in 500 theaters in the U.S. on Wednesday, February 28th for a one night only special screening event featuring an exclusive pre-recorded introduction and post-screening Q&A with DuVernay. The film was recently awarded Best Drama as well as Best Director for Ava DuVernay and Best Actress for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor by the African American Film Critics Association. It also received NAACP Image Awards nominations for Outstanding Motion Picture; Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for Ava DuVernay; Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor; and Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture for Lennox Simms ahead of the ceremony on March 16, 2024.

From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Origin explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance, and a fight for our future. While investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable personal loss and uncovers the beauty of human resilience. Written and directed by Ava DuVernay, the film is inspired by Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents and the journey she took in writing the book. The film stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Emily Yancy, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Isha Blaaker, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Connie Nielsen, Blair Underwood, Nick Offerman, Stephanie March, and Myles Frost.