Neon’s THE MONKEY Becomes Fandango’s Best Horror Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Courtesy of NEON

Fandango announced today that Neon’s upcoming horror film, The Monkey has become Fandango’s best horror ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has also now surpassed all other 2025 horror titles in advance ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle, such as Heart Eyes, Wolf Man, Companion, and Presence. Neon’s The Monkey arrives in theaters on February 21st.

“We are thrilled to see fan anticipation so high for The Monkey, headed into opening weekend,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “With its chilling storyline and standout performances, it’s clear that this film is going to leave a lasting impact on horror fans everywhere.”