Neon’s TOGETHER Celebrates National Couples Day With ‘2 Become 1’ Ticket Deals from AMC Theatres and Fandango

Photo by Germain McMicking

On National Couples Day today, NEON is inviting moviegoers to grab your favorite person and bring them to the theater. Together, the twisted, body-horror love story from writer/director Michael Shanks, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, is partnering with AMC Theatres and Fandango to offer a special ‘2 Become 1’ ticket deal.

Starting August 18th, AMC Theatres is offering 50% off tickets through Thursday, August 21st at any screening of Together. Fandango is offering Buy One, Get One free tickets through Friday, August 22nd. For participating theaters and showtimes, visit together-film.com.

According to the synopsis, years into their relationship Tim and Millie (Franco and Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, love, and their flesh.