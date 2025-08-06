New Line Cinema’s WEAPONS Becomes Fandango’s No. 2 Best Horror Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Fandango announced today that Weapons, New Line Cinema’s anticipated horror film from writer and director Zach Cregger, is Fandango’s second-best horror ticket pre-seller of 2025 (at the same point in the sales cycle.) The film is only behind Warner Bros. Pictures’ smash-hit horror film, Sinners. Additionally, Weapons is also the best horror ticket pre-seller of all Zach Cregger’s films, surpassing his 2022 blockbuster hit, Barbarian. Weapons is currently fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 100% with 42 reviews, and tickets are on sale now in advance of the film’s arrival in theaters this Friday, August 8th.

“It is no surprise that fans are eager to see Zach Cregger’s next twisted horror story with Weapons,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “From the moment we saw the trailer at CinemaCon in April, we knew we were in for a treat, and it’s clear that fans are just as excited for the terrifying journey ahead.”