New Megaplex Theatres Location Coming to Park City, Utah

Park City Redstone, Courtesy of Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres has announced plans to acquire and renovate the former Redstone 8 Cinema site at Kimball Junction in Park City, Utah. Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres and Larry H. Miller Real Estate will begin converting the space into a luxury theater complex. The Megaplex team expects to begin construction in July 2024 with a grand opening celebration slated before the upcoming holiday season. The extensive renovation will temporarily close the Redstone 8 complex. During construction, movie fans can visit nearby Megaplex Theatres luxury locations in Holladay – Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at Cottonwood, and downtown Salt Lake City – Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at Gateway.

The new Megaplex Theatres luxury complex will feature comfortable lounge-style recliner chairs throughout each auditorium, premium snack and beverage service, contemporary décor, and more. Located at Kimball Junction, the newly acquired Megaplex Theatres in Park City will occupy the same lot as the original theater, which was built in 2004.

Megaplex Theatres recently completed premium luxury enhancements, including luxury box seats that feature privacy partitions and premium loveseat-style recliners, at several Megaplex locations. Additional projects are currently in development, including four other PlatinumX luxury seating conversions expected to reach completion this year, along with two cinema entertainment center projects slated for 2025 and beyond.

“We’re excited to bring Park City and Summit County residents an elevated luxury Megaplex cinema experience, including our superior guest service,” said Britten Maughan, the president of Megaplex Theatres. “This is the first of many new luxury theaters and entertainment complexes planned across the state for this year and beyond.”

“Our luxury renovation plans will impact every part of the building, including a reimagined lobby space, enhanced concession area, state-of-the-art auditoriums with heated power recliners, clean and updated restrooms, and much more,” said Andy Rhodes, Megaplex Theatres’ facilities vice president.