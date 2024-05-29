New Trailer: Maui Returns in Disney’s MOANA 2

Courtesy of Disney

Dwayne Johnson was on hand at CinemaCon this year to debut roughly five minutes of footage from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2. Today, Disney released the first full trailer of the film, which according to the synopsis, is an epic animated musical that reunites Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Disney’s Moana debuted at $56.6M back in 2016 and went on to earn $248.7M domestic and $643.3M at the global box office. The sequel is helmed by Dave Derrick Jr. in his directorial debut. Derrick Jr. previously served as a storyboard artist on the original film, as well as for Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and as head of story for Strange World. Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27th, with music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.