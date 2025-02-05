New Trailer: Disney’s THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Sends the MCU Back to the Swinging Sixties

Courtesy of Disney, © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four have had a long history at the box office, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the first time the property has been produced under the Disney banner. The first family of Marvel initially hit the big screen in 2005’s Fantastic Four ($154.6M domestic/$333.5M global), which went on to spawn a sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer ($131.9M domestic/$301.9M global) and the 2015 reboot Fantastic Four ($56.1M domestic/$167.8M global). Though the previous entries were not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this technically isn’t the first time that members of the Fantastic family have already appeared in the MCU, such as when John Krasinski made a cameo as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and last summer when Chris Evans reprised his pre-MCU Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Now a new family is donning their blue suits in the first trailer Disney has revealed for the upcoming July 25th film. In a press release straight from the typewriter, Marvel Studios announced that a live audience and key cast members were invited to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to officially launch the film’s inaugural trailer. Fans from around the world tuned in via a Marvel livestream to catch the big debut in real time with the Saturn 5 rocket serving as the backdrop. Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn & Ebon Moss-Bachrach commandeered the countdown and launch surrounded by fans outside the National Geographic Theater. Angelique Roche hosted the event that included a Q&A with the stars.

According to the synopsis, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in a 1960s-inspired, retro­futuristic world and introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. They must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige.