New Trailer: Gear Up to Grin Again in Paramount Pictures’ SMILE 2

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount’s unexpected 2022 hit horror film Smile generated $105.9M domestic and $217.4M at the global box office. The success of the film owed a lot to the innovative marketing campaign, which saw people frozen in creepy smiles popping up at MLB & NFL games, as well as outside morning shows.

In theaters October 18th from Paramount Pictures, the sequel Smile 2 follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) as she starts to experience terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by fame and horror, Skye is forced to face her dark past before her life and career spiral out of control. The film is once again written and directed by Parker Finn and stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson.