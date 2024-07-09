New Trailer: GLADIATOR II Returns Audiences to the Roman Colosseum this Thanksgiving

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Are you not entertained? Following Paramount Pictures’ epic CinemaCon entrance, which saw President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Chris Aronson entering the presentation in a Roman chariot, equipped with a shield emblazoned with the Paramount logo, the studio has released the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s anticipated sword & sandal sequel Gladiator II.

Returning to cinemas this Thanksgiving, the film promises to deliver on the scale of the original. Paramount screened around 5 minutes of unfinished footage from the film at CinemaCon, featuring glimpses of multiple large scale action sequences set in the Roman Colosseum.

According to the official synopsis, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.