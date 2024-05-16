New Trailer: Sony Pictures’ IT ENDS WITH US

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has debuted the trailer for It Ends with Us, the big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book.

According to the synopsis, Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) is a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended.

The film is directed by Justin Baldoni (Five Feet Apart $45.7M domestic/$92.5M global), who also stars alongside Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar. The film arrives in theaters August 9th.