New Trailer: Lionsgate Drops a First Look at Trey Edward Shults’ HURRY UP TOMORROW

Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for writer/director Trey Edward Shults Hurry Up Tomorrow. In theaters May 16th from Lionsgate, the psychological musical thriller is based on the sixth studio album of Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd. Tesfaye also produces and stars in the film, alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Shults previous work includes the films It Comes at Night ($13.9M domestic/$19.7M global) and Waves ($1.6M domestic/$2.5M global). According to the synopsis, a musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Here’s a first look: