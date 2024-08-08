New Trailer: Live from New York, It’s the First Look at SATURDAY NIGHT!

Photo by Hopper Stone, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the filmmaking duo behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($129.3M domestic/$204.3M global) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ($113.3M domestic/$201.8M global), reteam to tell the story behind the origins of a television institution in Sony Pictures’ Saturday Night.

According to the synopsis, at 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television — and culture — forever. Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the screens in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live”. The magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t counts down the minutes in real time until the first time those famous words were uttered.