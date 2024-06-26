New Trailer: Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU to Bring Holiday Fear

Courtesy of Focus Features, Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan

Focus Features has a gift for horror fans this holiday season with the release of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu on December 25th. Written and directed by Eggers, the film’s cast features Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok. Eggers also serves as a producer alongside Chris Columbus. According to the synopsis, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire who is infatuated with her.

Nosferatu marks Focus Features’ ongoing collaboration with Eggers following the 2022 release of the viking epic The Northman ($34.2M domestic/$69.6M global). The film also reunites Eggers with veteran producer Chris Columbus who is credited as executive producer on Eggers’ The Witch ($25.1M domestic/$40.4M global) and The Lighthouse ($10.8M domestic/$18.1M global).

Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, stated, “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”