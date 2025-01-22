New Trailer: Robert Pattinson is an Expendable in Bong Joon Ho’s MICKEY 17

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Bong Joon Ho, the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite ($53.3M domestic/$262.1M global), is about to unveil his next cinematic experience, Mickey 17.

Exclusively in theaters from Warner Bros. on March 7th, the story (based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton) follows the unlikely hero Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who is asked to make the ultimate work commitment—and die for a living. The film co-stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Academy Award nominees Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Originally slated for release in Q1 of 2023, the film makes its welcome debut March 7th. Warner Bros. has unveiled a new trailer, giving audiences more insight into the upcoming sci-fi film from the director behind Snowpiercer ($4.5M domestic/$86.7M global) and Okja.