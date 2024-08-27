New Trailer: Team Sonic Faces a New Foe in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Only in theaters December 20th, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sees Sonic face a new foe. Jeff Fowler returns as director (Sonic the Hedgehog $148.9M domestic/$465.4M global, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $190.8M domestic/$405.4M global). Also returning are Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), Idris Elba (the voice of Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (the voice of Tails), Tom Butler (Commander Walters), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), and Jim Carrey as the evil Ivo Robotnik. The film franchise has made $870.8M global to date.

According to the synopsis, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow (Keanu Reeves), a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.