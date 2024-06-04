New Trailer: The Screams Continue in 20th Century Studios’ ALIEN: ROMULUS

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • June 04 2024
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The original Alien recently returned to cinemas on April 26th, otherwise known as Alien Day, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece. An exclusive conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez, the writer/director of the upcoming theatrical release Alien: Romulus, appeared alongside the special re-release, which generated $2.3M. This year at CinemaCon, Scott and Alvarez also appeared via video to thank exhibitors for their ongoing partnership of the Alien franchise over the past 45 years and to introduce a special look at the upcoming film, which opens in theaters on August 16th. 

According to the synopsis, while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The franchise returns with Alien: Romulus, starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez directs (2013’s Evil Dead $54.2M domestic/$97.5M global, Don’t Breathe $89.2M domestic/$157.7M global) from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2 $32.7M domestic/$53.7M global) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus arrives August 16th and is produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1979 film and the series’ entries Prometheus ($126.4M domestic/$403.3M global) and Alien: Covenant ($74.2M domestic/$240.8M global).

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

