New Trailer: Universal Pictures’ TWISTERS

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Twisters. According to the synopsis, Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed as multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma. Twisters blows into theaters July 19th.