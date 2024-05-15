New Trailer: Universal Pictures’ WICKED

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Wicked. After two decades as a beloved and enduring stage musical, Wicked makes a long-awaited journey to the big screen this holiday season, when it arrives in theaters on November 27th.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. According to the synopsis, the two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. The cast also includes Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and marks the first chapter of a two-part series, with Wicked Part Two scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26th, 2025.