New Trailer: Universal Unearths JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

Three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in Jurassic World Rebirth. In 2015, Jurassic World ($653.4M domestic/ $1.6 billion global) rebooted the franchise with a trip back to the park. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($417.7M domestic/$1.3 billion global) followed in 2018 and in 2022 Jurassic World Dominion ($376.8M domestic/$1 billion global) brought legacy characters back into the mix.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali star in the next chapter of the franchise as an extraction team headed to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards (The Creator $40.7M domestic/$104.2M global, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $533.5M domestic/$1 billion global) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

According to the synopsis, five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air within that tropical biosphere hold the DNA key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays covert ops expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.