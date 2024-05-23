New Trailer: Warner Bros.’ BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Tim Burton and Michael Keaton reunite for the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice ($73.7M domestic). Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara also return as Lydia and Delia Deetz. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti in his feature film debut. The film marks Burton’s return to the big screen, following his 2019 Disney adaptation Dumbo ($114.7M domestic/$353.2M global).

According to the synopsis, after an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters and IMAX nationwide on September 6th and internationally beginning September 4th.