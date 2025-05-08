New Trailer: Warner Bros. Teases the Warrens’ Final Case in THE CONJURING: LAST RITES

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released the first spine-tingling teaser for The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth installment in the record-breaking Conjuring Universe—and what promises to be the final chapter for paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. According to the synopsis, the couple embarks on what is described as their last case, as the line between this world and the next grows dangerously thin.

The film, directed by franchise mainstay Michael Chaves (The Nun II $86.2M domestic/$269.6M global, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It $65.6M domestic/$206.4M global), is slated to hit theaters and IMAX screens on September 5th in North America, with international rollout beginning September 3rd. Produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the architects of the $2.2 billion horror juggernaut, Last Rites brings the curtain down on what has become the most successful horror franchise in box office history.

Based on real events and once again steeped in the mythology surrounding the Warrens, Last Rites introduces audiences to a new generation of characters, including Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson) and her boyfriend Tony Spera (Ben Hardy). Steve Coulter reprises his role as Father Gordon, joining a cast that includes Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook.

Since its inception in 2013 with The Conjuring, the franchise has consistently delivered box office gold. The core trilogy alone has grossed over $849M globally, while spin-offs Annabelle, The Nun, and their respective sequels have expanded the franchise’s scope, helping cement it as the most lucrative horror series of all time. The Conjuring: Last Rites opens only in theaters on September 5th.