New Trailers: 80 for Brady, Elemental, Missing, & More

Screen legends Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field are teaming up for the comedy 80 for Brady. Inspired by a true story, four best friends take a wild road trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady. 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady appears as himself and serves as a producer on the film. Brady’s former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman also make cameo appearances as themselves. The film kicks off on February 3rd, 2023 — a week ahead of the big game.

Disney/Pixar has released the teaser trailer for the 27th Pixar feature film Elemental. Fire, Water, Land, and Air residents all live together in the vibrant Element City. Fire resident Ember is a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman. Her friendship with ‘go-with-the-flow’ water resident Wade challenges her beliefs about the world in which they live. The film is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously helmed Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur ($123M domestic / $332.2M), and features the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade (June 16th, 2023).

The producers of 2018’s Searching ($26M domestic/$75.4M global) are back with another roller-coaster mystery that asks, ‘how well do you really know those closest to you?’ Missing follows June (Storm Reid) in her search for her mother (Nia Long), who has disappeared while on vacation in Columbia. Hindered by lots of international red tape, June utilizes all the technology at her disposal to find her mother before it’s too late. The more June uncovers, the more questions she finds (January 20th, 2023).

Inside is a psychological thriller about art thief Nemo (Willem Dafoe), who finds himself trapped in an ultra-secure New York penthouse after a failed heist. Locked inside with priceless works of art and little else, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. The film is produced by Giorgos Karnavas of the boutique film production company Heretic, which most recently produced the Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness. Inside hits theaters on March 10th, 2023.

Last Film Show is an Indian Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama directed by Pan Nalin, which celebrates the magic of the movies. Samay, a 9-year-old boy living with his family in a remote village in India, discovers films for the first time and is mesmerized by them. Against his father’s wishes, he returns to the local cinema every day to watch more films. Along with his wild group of friends, Samay sets out to capture light and achieve 35mm projection. In select theaters December 2nd.



