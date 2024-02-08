New Trailers: A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3, BACK TO BLACK, and More

A Quiet Place: Day One, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One invites audiences to experience the day the world went quiet. Director Michael Sarnoski (Pig $3.1M domestic/$3.8M global) wrote the screenplay from his story with John Krasinski. Based on the characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, the prequel film marks the first entry in the horror/sci-fi franchise without Krasinski in the director’s chair, though he returns as a producer. The films stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou. A Quiet Place: Day One arrives June 28th.

Only in theaters December 20th, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 received a title treatment reveal, along with the announcement that Jim Carrey will be reprising his role as the evil Ivo Robotnik. Jeff Fowler returns as director (Sonic the Hedgehog $148.9M domestic/$465.4M global, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $190.8M domestic/$405.4M global). Also returning are Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), Idris Elba (the voice of Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (the voice of Tails), Tom Butler (Commander Walters), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), and Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski). Paramount is building buzz for the title with the announcement of a new live-action series that will follow Knuckles’ adventures between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The film franchise has made $870.8M global to date.

Following the 2015 documentary on the the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse (Amy $8.4M domestic/$23.7M global), Winehouse’s story returns to the big screen in Back to Black. Tracking her early rise to fame through the making of her groundbreaking album, the film is told through Amy’s eyes and is inspired by her deeply personal lyrics. Marisa Abela plays the iconic artist (May 17th).

This February, audiences will be plunged back into the 100-Acre-Wood for more carnage with Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, who are joined this time around by Owl and Tigger in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. When they find their home and lives endangered, Pooh and his gang decide to take the fight to town. Leaving mayhem in their wake, Winnie and his savage friends aim to get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all. Last year’s theatrical run via Fathom Events ($1.7M domestic/$4.9M global) has given the bear a notable production budget boost (TBD 2024). Prior to the first film’s release, Boxoffice spoke with writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield about his planned cinematic universe of twisted tales.



